Showers possible in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to (30-40) kmph at times over the island. The wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The Meteorology Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Other sea areas will be mainly fair.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (40-50) kmph and wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough and very rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough and rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are request to be vigilant in this regard.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.