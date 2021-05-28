Highest number of arrests made yesterday over quarantine law flouting

May 28, 2021   08:26 am

A seeming increase in people flouting quarantine regulations has been observed within the past few days during the travel restricted-period.

The police on Thursday (May 27) made the highest number of arrests pertaining to quarantine law violations within a single day.

According to Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana, as many as 829 more individuals have been taken into custody for failing to adhere to health protocols and quarantine regulations while in public.

The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

Among the arrestees, 180 people were from Matale area, 79 from Nikaweratiya and 72 from Colombo.

Thereby, the police have made nearly 15,595 arrests so far with regard to violation of quarantine laws.

Meanwhile, during a special operation carried out from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm on Thursday in the Western Province, 39 vehicles were seized by the police for travelling without a specific valid reason.

Sri Lanka Police have set up 14 checkpoints at entry and exit points of the Western Province to apprehend people violating the travel restrictions and health guidelines.

