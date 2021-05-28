Power supply disrupted by adverse weather to be restored today

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says the power supply, interrupted by the adverse impact of gusty winds in many areas, will be restored within the day.

Nearly 177,000 housing units were affected by the situation, according to the CEB.

The company urged the public not to have undue fears as the electricity supply will be restored today.

Reports revealed that Matale, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Galle and Matara districts were the hardest hit by the breakdown of power supply. Incidents of power outage were also reported in parts of Colombo Districts.