Travel restrictions NOT lifted on May 31 & June 04 - Army Chief

Island-wide travel restrictions that are currently in force will not be lifted on the 31st of May and 04th of June, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced today.

As per previous announcements issued in this regard, the constraints will continue until 4.00 am on the 07th of June without being eased midway, Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva stressed.

However, Divisional Secretariats and & District Secretariats have been directed to carry out mobile services for people to purchase essential items, the Army Chief said further.

Thereby, members of the public are urged not to leave their houses during this travel-restricted period.