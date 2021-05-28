Malawi national arrested over social media scam

May 28, 2021   01:43 pm

A national of Malawi, a landlocked country in the southeast of Africa, has been arrested in Sri Lanka over a social media scam.

The police spokesperson said the 30-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the investigations launched by Peliyagoda Police based on the complaints received in on the matter.

The perpetrator has defrauded a sum to the tune of Rs. 498,000, according to DIG Ajith Rohana. Reportedly, he had scammed people into depositing money to a bank account to redeem gifts.

The police have seized cash worth Rs. 45,000, 5 grams of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), credit cards, two mobile phones and two laptops in the possession of the suspect.

The suspects will be produced before the Colombo magistrate today (May 28), the police spokesperson said further.

