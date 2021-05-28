Moratuwa Mayor remanded

Mayor of Moratuwa Municipal Council Samanlal Fernando, who was arrested for unruly behaviour during a COVID-19 vaccination programme at Moratumulla, has been remanded until June 11.

He was arrested after surrendering to Mount Lavinia Police this morning and produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

According to reports, the mayor had obstructed the duties of medical officers proceeding with the inoculation programme while displaying disorderly behaviour on Thursday (May 27).

Fernando was produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate today under the provisions of Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance and the relevant sections of the Penal Code.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said complaints were received over the Moratuwa Mayor’s conduct that obstructed the duties of health officials and violated quarantine rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, the MOH of the area has recorded a statement with the police regarding the incident.