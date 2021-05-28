Only essential workers permitted to go out during travel-restricted period

The police spokesman, who joined a special media briefing on the COVID-19 situation today, said only those who are employed in essential services will be allowed to go out while travel restrictions are in effect.

However, they are required to carry their workplace identity cards and a printed or electronic letter calling for their services, DIG Ajith Rohana stressed.

The decision was taken during the meeting of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 convened at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (May 28).

Further, the COVID-19 Task Force has agreed to scrap decision to relax the travel restrictions on May 31 and June 04, taking into account the conduct of the public on May 25 that risked the spread of novel coronavirus.

Thereby, the restriction orders will continue until 4.00 am on the 07th of June without interruption.

The President’s Media Division said relevant officials have been directed to go ahead with mobile vending services to provide essential items to the public.

Addressing the press conference further, the police spokesman said only pharmacies will remain open during the travel-restricted period. “Shops and public transport services will not be in operation. If necessary, people can walk up to the pharmacy closest to their home to buy medicine. In the event of an illness, they are allowed to drive to a hospital without a permit.”

However, the delivery services will continue to operate, DIG Rohana said adding that the validity period of the permits issued for delivery services, which are set to expire on May 31, will be extended until June 07, DIG Rohana added. “Delivery service providers are not required to renew their permits during this period.”