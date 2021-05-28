Next phase of COVID vaccination in Ratnapura, Jaffna districts

The next phase of the COVID-19 inoculation drive will kick off in Ratnapura and Jaffna districts, Commander of Sri Lanka Army, General Shavendra Silva stated today.

Coronavirus vaccination programs are implemented in accordance with the health sector’s recommendations based on the risks of COVID-19 infection in each locality.

Immunizing the public against COVID-19 commenced in the Western Province and was later expanded to Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts.

As of Thursday (May 27), as many as 1,503,635 people have received the first dose of their coronavirus jab while 344,397 received the second dose as well, Epidemiology Unit’s data showed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath stated that the second batch of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, which arrived in Sri Lanka on Thursday night, will be rolled out in Kandy District.