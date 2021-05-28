Uptick in COVID figures as 2,243 more test positive

May 28, 2021   06:32 pm

The Ministry of Health reports that another 2,243 persons have tested positive for coronavirus on Friday (May 28).

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster. 

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 177,104.

Presently 29,417 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries reached 146,362 earlier today as 2,573 patients who discharged from medical care.

