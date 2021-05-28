One million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to arrive on June 06

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana says the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm have confirmed that another consignment of one million doses of its vaccine will be dispatched to Sri Lanka on June 06.

He stated that a stock of 1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine ordered by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation of Sri Lanka (SPC) will arrive from China on that date.

Sri Lanka had received a donation of 500,000 doses of the China-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday (26). In March, Sri Lanka had received 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine as a donation from China.

Meanwhile the Cabinet of Ministers had this week approved a proposal to take necessary steps for the immediate purchase of 14 million doses of the China-manufactured Sinopharm vaccine and 01 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.