One million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to arrive on June 06
File Photo.

One million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to arrive on June 06

May 28, 2021   08:13 pm

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana says the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm have confirmed that another consignment of one million doses of its vaccine will be dispatched to Sri Lanka on June 06.

He stated that a stock of 1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine ordered by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation of Sri Lanka (SPC) will arrive from China on that date.

Sri Lanka had received a donation of 500,000 doses of the China-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday (26). In March, Sri Lanka had received 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine as a donation from China.

Meanwhile the Cabinet of Ministers had this week approved a proposal to take necessary steps for the immediate purchase of 14 million doses of the China-manufactured Sinopharm vaccine and 01 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories