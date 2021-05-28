Farmers allowed to transport harvest to economic centers on Sunday

State Minister of Agriculture Shasheendra Rajapaksa says that all farmers are allowed to transport their harvest to Dedicated Economic Centers on 30th May (Sunday).

Accordingly, mobile sellers who have been permitted through District Secretaries/ Divisional Secretaries to carry out distribution, are allowed to purchase vegetables and fruits from Dedicated Economic Centers on 31st May (Monday).

Additionally, those who engage with essential services designated by the Government are also allowed to purchase from Dedicated Economic Centers on the same day (31st).