Youth infected with coronavirus flees home

A youth has fled his home at Magazine Road in Borella after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the police said.

The 28-year-old identified as Sangeeth Danushka Dabare was tested positive for the virus in a PCR test conducted on May 26.

Health officials and the officers of Borella Police had visited the patient’s house on Friday (May 28) to transfer him to an intermediate treatment centre.

However, they have learned that the youth had left the house without informing his family members.

The police, seeking assistance to locate the virus-infected youth, have requested the public to contact the following telephone numbers to inform any details about the escapee.

OIC of Borella Police – 071 85 91 587

Borella Police Station – 011 26 94 019