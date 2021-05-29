Police directed not to inconvenience public when implementing quarantine laws

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has directed the police officers not to inconvenience the public when implementing quarantine rules and regulations.

Reportedly, IGP Chandana Wickramaratne has issued a new circular on the matter to all police stations.

Certain police officers harassing and acting in a manner that causes embarrassment to the public were observed in video footage released by media, the IGP pointed out.

Accordingly, all police officers have been instructed to immediately suspend such conduct during inspection of people and vehicles.

Disciplinary action will be sought against relevant police officers and the officers-in-charge of respective police stations if such incident is reported.

Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana stated that 793 more people were taken into custody within the last 24 hours for flouting quarantine laws.