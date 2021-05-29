PM inspects coastal area affected by X-Press Pearl debris

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (May 29) made an inspection visit to the coastal area in Uswetakeiyawa affected by the debris washed up from the fire-ravaged container ship ‘X-Press Pearl,’ the PM’s Office stated.

A massive fire erupted in the cargo vessel ‘X-Press Pearl’ carrying Nitric Acid and other chemicals on May 20.

It was in anchorage about 9.5 nautical miles northwest of Colombo harbour at the time of the incident. The vessel had reached the location on May 19 before its entry into the harbour.

‘X-Press Pearl’ – registered under the flag of Singapore – had departed with 1,486 containers with 25 tons of Nitric Acid, several other chemicals and cosmetics from the port of Hazira, India on May 15.

Debris from the fire-stricken cargo ship washed up on the shores of Negombo in Ja-Ela, Kepumgoda, Seththappaduwa and Dungalpitiya areas.

Sri Lanka Navy in coordination with the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) launched a special operation to minimize the impact on Sri Lanka’s coast due to various debris including containers, plastics nurdles, possible chemical compounds and other hazardous material washing ashore, and to keep the public out of danger from getting in touch with such items.

Although the beaches are already covered in oil, the biggest problem at the moment is debris, mostly made up of tiny plastic granules, which has now spread along the west coast of Sri Lanka, the authorities have stressed.