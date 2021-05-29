Suspension on vehicle revenue license issuance in WP extended

The suspension on issuing vehicle revenue licenses in the Western Province has been extended until June 06, 2021, the Department of Government Information has announced.

The decision was reached taking into account the prevailing pandemic situation in the country, the Chief Secretary of Western Province said in a notice issued today (May 29).

Accordingly, fines for non-renewal will not be charged until June 30, the Chief Secretary noted.

However, the vehicle revenue license can be obtained online via the official website of the Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Motor Traffic (Western Province): http://www.motortraffic.wp.gov.lk/

Authorities had previously suspended the issuance of vehicle revenue licenses in the Western Province until May 28.