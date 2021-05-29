SLPP Trincomalee District MP contracts COVID-19

Another Member of Parliament has been diagnosed with COVID-19, reports confirmed today (May 28).

According to Ada Derana correspondent, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian representing the Trincomalee District, Kapila Nuwan Athukorala has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He is the fifth legislator to contract COVID-19 during the third wave of the pandemic in Sri Lanka.

Nuwara Eliya District MP Maruthapandi Rameshwaram, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, SJB MPs Mujibur Rahman and Nalin Bandara had previously tested positive for the virus.