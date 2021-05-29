Sri Lankan shooter Tehani Egodawela qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Shooter Tehani Egodawela has become the third Sri Lankan to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Accordingly, the 35-year-old will be taking part in the 10m Women’s Rifle Shooting in the major international multi-sport event delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Sri Lanka said the Olympic Solidarity/International Olympic Committee (OS/IOC) has confirmed a slot being allocated for Egodawela.

The NOC, in consultation with President of Shooting Federation, has confirmed the acceptance of this slot.

Tehani who is attached to the Sri Lanka Navy, was a former student at Good Sheppard’s Convent, Nayakakanda.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa congratulated Egodawela for qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

“Heartiest #Congratulations to Tehani Egodawela who gained qualification to #Tokyo2020 Olympics in women’s shooting. Wishing her best of luck! #ජයගමු”

Recently, show-jumping rider Mathilda Karlsson and artistic gymnast Milka Gehani de Silva also became qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from Sri Lanka.