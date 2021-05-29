Met. Dept. issues advisory for gusty winds and rough seas

Met. Dept. issues advisory for gusty winds and rough seas

May 29, 2021   04:31 pm

The Department of Meteorology today (May 29) issued an advisory for gusty winds, rough seas and high waves for deep and shallow sea area around the island.

Accordingly, the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea area extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

Meanwhile, the sea area extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times.

The nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle may experience swell waves, having (2.5m – 3m) height. 

The Meteorology Department has cautioned the naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories