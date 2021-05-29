Met. Dept. issues advisory for gusty winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology today (May 29) issued an advisory for gusty winds, rough seas and high waves for deep and shallow sea area around the island.

Accordingly, the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea area extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

Meanwhile, the sea area extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times.

The nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle may experience swell waves, having (2.5m – 3m) height.

The Meteorology Department has cautioned the naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.