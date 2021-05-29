Coronavirus: 2,029 more patients discharged upon recovery

The Ministry of Health reported that 2,029 more patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 148,391.

Majority of the latest recoveries were reported from Bingiriya Treatment Centre (158), Murukandy Intermediate Care Centre (101) and Punanai Treatment Centre (91).

Sri Lanka has so far reported 177,711 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 27,957 infected patients are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

The death toll from the outbreak of the virus meanwhile stands at 1,363.