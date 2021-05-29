COVID figures move up with 2,039 new positive cases

As many as 2,039 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (May 29), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 179,750.

As per official data, 29,996 virus infected persons are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 148,391 and the death toll stands at 1,363.