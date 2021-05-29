CEA issues guidelines on managing and cleaning debris from X-Press Pearl

The Central Environment Authority (CEA) has issued guidelines pertaining to the management of debris including hazardous material that have caused damages to marine environment following the fire that gutted the container ship ‘X-Press Pearl’ off Colombo Harbour.

The guidelines were directed to the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) and other relevant stakeholders.

The CEA says the beaches and other locations where the debris have accumulated must be identified and declared as places of concern.

Stating that experts from licensed institutions should be deployed for hazardous waste management activities, the CEA stressed the need to use proper safety equipment and methods.

All costs incurred to remove debris should be borne by the shipping company that owns the distressed MV X-Press Pearl, the CAA suggested.