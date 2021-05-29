Sajith urges govt. to prioritize differently-abled & special needs people in COVID vaccination

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has urged the government to prioritize differently-abled people and those with special needs in Sri Lanka’s inoculation drive against the novel coronavirus.

In a statement issued today (May 29), the SJB leader said these people can be identified as a group hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The differently-abled and special needs people, whose livelihoods have been affected by the virus outbreak, are not included in vaccination lists, the Opposition Leader pointed out.

He said these people should enjoy equal rights and privileges as other citizens of the country, stressing that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure an environment that is conducive for their safety.