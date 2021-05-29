Dehiwala-Mt. Lavinia MC introduces low-cost cardboard coffin

The Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council has recently introduced a coffin made out of cardboard for COVID-19 victims.

The ‘cardboard coffins’ designed by Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Councilor Priyantha Sahabandu cost only Rs 4,500.

Sahabandu says that he thought of this creation as it was difficult to bury COVID-19 victims in coffins obtained at high costs of Rs. 30,000 or Rs 40,000.

He said, “I had previously informed the Director-General of Health Services about this concept. He immediately connected me with the Judicial Medical Officer. Then we contacted the Mayor and the Commissioner. We had previously designed this box and got down samples. However, this was made a reality today. “

Sahabandu further said that a body weighing up to 100 kilograms could be placed in a ‘cardboard coffin’.