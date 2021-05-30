COVID: 42 new victims take death toll to 1,405

Sri Lanka has registered 42 more victims of COVID-19, Director-General of Health Services confirmed Saturday (May 29).

Official data showed that the latest fatalities have moved the country’s death toll to 1,405.

Six of the deaths took place today and the 27 other victims have succumbed to the virus infection between the period of May 14 - 28, the Department of Government Information stated.

Coronavirus deaths reported on 29.05.2021 by Adaderana Online on Scribd