Fmr MP Baddegama Samitha Thero passes away from COVID-19

May 30, 2021   09:06 am

Former parliamentarian and former Southern Provincial Councilor Ven. Baddegama Samitha Thero has passed away, sources told Ada Derana.

The Thero had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Matara when he passed away early this morning (30), according to hospital sources.

Ven. Baddegama Samitha Thero had been 69 years in age at the time of passing.

The Thero had been discharged from the Karapitiya Hospital and returned to the temple a few days ago after recovering from COVID-19.

However, he had been later admitted to a private hospital due to respiratory problems.

