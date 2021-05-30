914 quarantine law violators arrested yesterday, highest within a day

A total of 914 individuals were arrested on Saturday (May 29) for not wearing face masks in public, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

They have been taken into custody for failing to wear face masks in public, not maintaining social distancing, and flouting quarantine rules and regulations.

According to the DIG, this is the highest number of quarantine law violators arrested within a period of 24 hours.

The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

As many as 17,300 arrests have been made ever since, with regard to violations of quarantine rules and regulations, according to the police spokesperson.

In addition, a total of 4,324 three-wheelers have been inspected in a special operation carried out in special operation in the Western Province and 20 three-wheelers along with 25 individuals have been taken into police custody over the violation of quarantine rules and regulations.

Further, 2,389 individuals have been checked at the 14 entry and exit points of the Western Province. The DIG said that 250 persons along with 151 vehicles have been sent back when they were found attempting to cross provincial boundaries.