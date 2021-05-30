Application and instructions issued for 2022 Grade 01 admissions

May 30, 2021   10:56 am

The Ministry of Education has issued instruction related to the admission of students to Grade 01 in government schools for the Year 2022.

The instructions and the relevant Application Form can be downloaded from the official website of the Ministry www.moe.gov.lk.

The completed applications should be submitted addressing the relevant Heads of Schools by registered post to reach them before 30th June 2021.

All qualifications must be fulfilled and valid up to 30th June 2021, the Ministry stated.

 

Application and instructions for 2022 Grade 01 admission by Adaderana Online on Scribd

