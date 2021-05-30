Nurses to go on sick leave strike

The All Ceylon Nurses’ Union has decided to engage in a trade union action from tomorrow (May 31) morning.

This is due to the failure to provide proper solutions to the issues faced by nurses engaged in COVID-19 treatment, the General Secretary of the Union H. M. S. B. Mediwatta said.

Accordingly, a trade union action will be launched by reporting sick leave from tomorrow morning to June 01, he added.

Meanwhile, the Government Radiological Technologists Association, which was on strike due to the failure to respond to their demands, has decided to suspend its trade union action.

Chanaka Dharmawickrama, the Chairman of the Association, said that the strike was called off over a promise by the authorities to resolve their demands during a discussion held at the Ministry of Health yesterday (May 29).