AG, Navy Chief, MEPA discuss next steps regarding X-Press Pearl

A special discussion, chaired by Attorney General Sanjaya Rajaratnam was held this morning (30) on the next steps to be taken with regard to the fire-ravaged container ship ‘X-Press Pearl’.

Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenna and Chairman of the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) Darshani Lahandapura were also present at the discussion.

During the discussion, Navy Commander Ulugetenna said that currently there is no risk of the ship sinking or leaking oil.

Meanwhile, a special police team has been deployed to obtain statements from the ship’s crew tomorrow (May 31), Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

MEPA had lodged a complaint with the Colombo Port Police on May 23 regarding the environmental damages caused by the ‘X-Press Pearl’.

Accordingly, the Colombo Port Police commenced investigations and the seawater samples obtained in this regard have already been referred to the Government Analyst.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the All Ceylon Polythene Manufacturers and Recyclers Association Anura Herath stated that if the plastic waste fallen off from the ship can be used for the manufacturing process if they are safely collected and handed over to them.