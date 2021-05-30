Thirty-four injured in Kalawana bus accident

Thirty-four persons have been injured in a bus accident on the Ratnapura-Kalawana road this morning (May 30).

Reportedly, a bus transporting employees of a tea factory had toppled after it veered off the road near the 13th Mile Post area on the Ratnapura-Kalawana road.

The individuals injured in the accident have been admitted to the Ratnapura Hospital.

However, their conditions are not critical, according to hospital sources.

Police investigations into the incident are currently underway.