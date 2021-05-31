Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology forecasts showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, the department said.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in Western slope of the Central hills, North-Western and North-central provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Negambo to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph andwind speed can be increased up to 50-55 kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle, may experience swell waves, having 2.0 - 2.5m height (This is not for land area).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.