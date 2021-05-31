Sri Lankas passenger arrival ban lifted tonight?

May 31, 2021   09:57 am

The final decision on whether or not to extend the entry ban at airports will be declared by the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga said.

On May 21, Sri Lanka suspended the arrival of passengers into Sri Lanka in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.  The restriction was set to conclude at midnight today (May 31).

Minister Ranatunga said that the decision whether to extend or relax the restrictions would be taken keeping in view the continuing travel restrictions and the current situation in the country.

However, this decision does not apply to departing passenger aircraft.

