Second dose administration for Sinopharm begins on June 08
May 31, 2021 10:46 am
The administration of the second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine will commence on June 08, the head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.
Accordingly, those who have received the first dose of the China-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine may obtain their second dose at the same venue and the same corresponding day to which they received the first dose in May.