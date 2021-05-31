Second dose administration for Sinopharm begins on June 08

May 31, 2021   10:46 am

The administration of the second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine will commence on June 08, the head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly, those who have received the first dose of the China-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine may obtain their second dose at the same venue and the same corresponding day to which they received the first dose in May.

