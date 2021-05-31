Police to probe sudden influx of visitors to Colombo

Sri Lanka Police is currently looking into the sudden influx of visitors to the city of Colombo today (May 31), Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

A census had been conducted regarding vehicles entering Colombo city since this morning. The census had been conducted in Maharagama, Mount Lavinia, Wattala, Kelaniya, and Peliyagoda from 6.30 am to 9.30 am.

The census has revealed that there was no formality in the letters issued by the heads of institutions for the persons who travel for essential services.

The Police Media Spokesman stated that the police have obtained nearly 1,000 photographs of the electronic copies of the relevant documents and are will be inspecting whether the person was called for duty today.

He further stated that steps will be taken to deploy police teams to visit institutions tomorrow (June 01) in this regard.

Further, action will be taken against the heads of the relevant institutions under the quarantine laws for issuing letters to those who do not need to report for duty, Police said.