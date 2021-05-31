Chandimal Jayasinghe and Piumi Hansamali arrested

Event organizer Chandimal Jayasinghe and model Piumi Hansamali have been arrested by the Fort Police over the violation of quarantine regulations.

The duo had reportedly organized a birthday party at a 5-star hotel in Colombo last night (May 30).

Around 25-30 people have attended the party and 12 of the attendees have been identified so far, according to Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

CCTV footage will be used to identify the remaining attendees, he added.

Further, the arrested duo will be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court in Colombo.

They will be charged under Section 264 of the Penal Code for violating health criteria, the DIG said.