Two arrested for transporting arrack worth Rs 17 mn

May 31, 2021   01:55 pm

Valaichchenai Police have arrested two individuals for illegally transporting liquor, this morning (May 31).

The arrest had taken place at the Rideetenna roadblock in Valaichchenai, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The duo had been transporting 9,240 bottles of arrack in a lorry when the arrest took place.

It has been revealed that the stock of arrack is estimated to be worth Rs 17 million.

The suspects are to be produced before the Valaichchenai Magistrate today.

Further investigations into the incident are currently underway.

