Chandimal Jayasinghe and Piumi Hansamali granted bail

Event organizer Chandimal Jayasinghe and model Piumi Hansamali who were arrested over the violation of quarantine regulations have been granted bail.

The duo had had reportedly organized a birthday party at a 5-star hotel in Colombo last night (May 30) with around 25-30 people in attendance.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said that 12 of the attendees have been identified so far and the remaining attendees will be identified through CCTV footage.

The arrested duo was produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court in Colombo with charges under Section 264 of the Penal Code for violating health criteria.