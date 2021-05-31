Sri Lanka bars air passengers with 14-day travel history to Vietnam

The Civil Aviation Authority says that passengers with a travel history to Vietnam, including transit, in the past 14 days will not be permitted to disembark in Sri Lanka with immediate effect until further notice.

The Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka Themiya Abeywickrama says that all airlines have been informed of this decision.

It was reported yesterday that Vietnam has discovered a new coronavirus variant that’s a hybrid of strains first found in India and the U.K.

Vietnamese health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said lab tests suggested it might spread more easily than other versions of the virus.

Long says the new variant could be responsible for a recent surge in Vietnam, which has spread to 30 of the country’s 63 municipalities and provinces.

On May 06, Sri Lanka had also decided to bar airline passengers with a travel history to India within the last 14 days due to the record rise in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring country.