An Assistant Superintendant of Police (ASP) has been transferred for allowing the celebration of Kurunegala Mayor’s birthday within Kurunegala Police premises.

The decision has been taken by the Police Headquarters, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

A special police team was deployed to probe the celebration which took place in violation of the quarantine regulations.

A seven-day pirith sermon in the faith of eradicating the COVID-19 virus is currently underway at the Kurunegala Police premises.

Kurunegala Mayor Thushara Sanjeewa Vitharan who attended the pirith chanting ceremony last night (May 30) had also celebrated his birthday at the venue.

Reportedly, the Mayor had also cut a birthday cake that had been prepared for the event by the police officials.