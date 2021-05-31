Two constables interdicted for taking bribe to release quarantine law flouter

Two police officers who had released violator of quarantine law after receiving bribe have been interdicted, Police said.

Reportedly, the two Constables in question had apprehended an individual who violated travel restrictions in the Norochcholai area on May 29.

However, the officer had acted to release the offender after receiving a bribe of Rs 2,000 from him.

Investigations have been launched after the incident was reported to the Superintendent of Police (SP) in charge of the Puttalam Police Division.

Accordingly, the two constables in question have been interdicted with immediate effect.

They will be acted against under the Police Disciplinary Code, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Further, the duo will also be charged under the Bribery Act and the relevant excerpts have been forwarded to the Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).