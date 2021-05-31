Members appointed to Port City Economic Commission

May 31, 2021   05:56 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (May 31) appointed members to the Colombo Port City Economic Commission.

President’s Counsel Gamini Marapana has been appointed as the Chairman of the Commission.

Remaining members of the Commission are:

  • S. R. Attygalle - Secretary to the Treasury
  • Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama - Secretary to the Ministry of Water Supply and Drainage
  • Saliya Wickramasooriya - Former Chairman of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka
  • Kushan Kodithuwakku - Chairman and Managing Director of Orel Corporation
  • Gerard George Ondaatjie - Managing Director of Mercantile Investment & Finance
  • Rohan de Silva - Chairman and Managing Director of McLarens Group
