Leave of police officers cancelled until June 15

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the cancellation of leave of all police personnel will be further extended until June 15, 2021.

He stated that a large number of police officers have been deployed in order to carry out duties in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic and quarantine duties.

Therefore, the leave of all police officers had been cancelled from the May 11 to 31.

However, the quarantine order in respect of restriction of movements is to remain until June 07 and therefore the leave of police officers has been suspended for a period of another 15 days from June 01, he said.