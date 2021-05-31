Three airports open from tomorrow

Three airports, including the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), will be open to the public from tomorrow (June 01), State Minister of Aviation D. V. Chanaka said.

However, the number of passengers allowed to arrive in the country will be restricted, he said.

The number of passengers that are allowed on a single flight arriving in Sri Lanka is restricted to 75 or less, the State Minister said.

He pointed out that this decision was taken for the safety of the passengers and the flight crew.

Meanwhile, all visitors arriving on the island should undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine period and PCR examinations.

In an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), on May 21, suspended all passenger flights to Sri Lanka for 14 days.

However, the ban was applicable to outbound passenger flights.