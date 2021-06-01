Over 1,000 quarantine law violators arrested yesterday; highest so far

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 1,047 individuals on Monday (May 31) for violating quarantine regulations such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in public places.

According to Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana, this is the highest number of quarantine law violators arrested within a period of 24 hours.

A total of 19,102 arrests have been made in connection with the same offences since the inception of COVID-19 rules and regulation in March 2020, he said further.

Reportedly, 160 of the arrests were made by Matale Police, 119 by Nikaweratiya Police and 98 others by Kandy Police.

In addition, three suspects who violated quarantine rules and regulations have been apprehended in a special drone operation carried out in Katukurunda area, DIG Rohana stated.

Meanwhile, 17 three-wheelers were taken into custody among 4,636 inspected by the police in the Western Province.

Police spokesperson said nearly 23,000 police officers have been deployed to apprehend people flouting movement restrictions and health protocols.