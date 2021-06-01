Sri Lanka rolls out record high of 84,565 COVID vaccinations in single day

Sri Lanka ramped up the COVID-19 inoculation drive on Monday (May 31), recording the highest number of vaccinations rolled out in a single day.

Accordingly, 84,565 coronavirus jabs in total have been administered on Monday, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

As many as 72,887 people received the China-made Sinopharm shots, while 10,157 were given Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine, the Epidemiology Unit’s COVID-19 immunization progress report showed.

In addition, the second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was administered to 1,521 people in total.

As per official data, 347,310 citizens have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus since Sri Lanka kicked off the inoculation drive in late January this year.