Five arrested over alcohol party violating quarantine laws

Five persons have been taken into custody in the area of Arasadi in Jaffna for holding a party in violation of quarantine regulations, says the Police Spokesperson.

The officers of Jaffna Police made the arrests on Monday (May 31), DIG Ajith Rohana added.

The suspects have been remanded until the 7th of June after being produced before Jaffna Magistrate’s Court.

The magistrate has directed the health authorities to place the family members of the arrestees under quarantine, in compliance with relevant procedures.

Further investigations into the matter are being carried out by the Jaffna Police.