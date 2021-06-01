STF recovers 129 kg of Kerala Cannabis from Kolonnawa

June 1, 2021   11:50 am

Police Special Task Force (STF) has recovered 129 kilograms of Kerala Cannabis from a house in Kolonnawa.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana stated that a 37-year-old man from Dematagoda has also been arrested in connection.

The apprehended stock of cannabis and the suspect have been handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the STF has also raided a cannabis cultivation in Sooriyawewa with nearly 3,000 cannabis plants.

A suspect has been arrested and the seized goods along with the suspect have been handed over to the Sewanagala Police before being produced before the Embilipitiya court.

