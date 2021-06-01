Court rejects Moratuwa Mayors bail application

June 1, 2021   12:58 pm

The motion filed requesting bail for Moratuwa Mayor Samanlal Fernando has been rejected by the Moratuwa Additional Magistrate.

Mayor of Moratuwa Municipal Council Samanlal Fernando is currently under remand custody for unruly behavior during a COVID-19 vaccination program at Moratumulla.

According to reports, the mayor had obstructed the duties of medical officers proceeding with the inoculation program while displaying disorderly behavior on May 27.

On May 28, Fernando was arrested after surrendering to the Police and Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court placed him under remand until June 11.

Subsequently, lawyers representing the Mayor had filed a motion requesting him to be released on bail.

