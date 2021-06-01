All liquor stores sealed during travel-restricted period

All liquor stores sealed during travel-restricted period

June 1, 2021   02:03 pm

All licenced liquor sale outlets across the country will be sealed during the travel-restricted period as a precautionary measure, the Department of Excise announced today (June 01).

Accordingly, the order will be in force from today (June 01) until the travel restrictions are lifted on the 07th of June.

The decision was taken due to misconducts at liquor stores and the complaints received in this regard, the spokesperson of Excise Department said.

If the travel restrictions are extended after June 07, all countrywide liquor stores will remain sealed further, he noted.

