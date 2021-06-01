Police Headquarters Complex to be relocated to Attidiya

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the green light to construct the new Police Headquarters Complex in a plot of land owned by the Sri Lanka Police at Bellanwila Junction in Attidiya Road, Dehiwala.

The proposal has been tabled by the Minister of Public Security Dr. Sarath Weerasekara during the Cabinet meeting on Monday (May 31).

The Police Headquarters currently operates in three buildings that are more than 100 years old in the middle of the road connecting York Street and Chaithya Road. It is maintained in rented buildings by the Civil Administration Office and several other divisions due to lack of space at the premises.

The approval was given at the Cabinet meeting held on July 11, 2012 to construct the Police Headquarters Complex in Mirihana, however, necessary steps had not been taken with accordance thereto, the Department of Government Information stated.

Under these circumstances, a 14-acre land located at No. 142, Bellantota Junction, Attidiya Road, Dehiwala on the Pepiliyana Main Road that belongs to the Sri Lanka Police has been identified as the most suitable location for the construction of the Police Headquarters Complex, the Department said further.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the nod to the proposal to construct the Police Headquarters Complex at the aforesaid land, to identify the required buildings as separate projects as per the requirements and to carry out construction procurement work.